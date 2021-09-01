Private consumption is where it was four years back

What does the chart tell us? It tells us that the private consumption expenditure from April to June had stood at ₹17.84 trillion. This was more or less similar to the private consumption expenditure of ₹17.63 trillion between April to June 2017. Hence, the private consumption expenditure has been pulled back by four years, due to the spread of the covid-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown before it. This is the major reason behind why the overall GDP is where it was three years back.