Private Equity Wants Your Credit Card Debt. And Car Loan. And Mortgage.
Matt Wirz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Mar 2024, 07:22 PM IST
SummaryPrivate fund managers like Apollo, Blackstone and KKR are pushing into asset-based lending and targeting the global economy’s biggest prize: the American consumer.
Private fund managers such as Apollo, Ares, Blackstone and KKR have grown to dominate corporate finance over the past decade. Now they are targeting the biggest prize in the global economy: the U.S. consumer.
