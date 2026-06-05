Centre plans to allow PE firms, sovereign wealth funds to directly participate in all greenfield infra projects

Private equity firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds may get to invest across a range of infrastructure projects at the earliest stage as part of a new public-private partnership (PPP) model, two people aware of the plans said.

The new framework aims to expand financial investors' early access beyond the highway sector to greenfield projects in power, railways, airports, ports, urban infrastructure and water supply. The goal is to expand the pool of long-term capital available for infrastructure creation, in a departure from the current model where financial investors enter after the projects start operating.

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“The department of economic affairs in the finance ministry has discussed the plan for changes in the PPP framework with respective infrastructure-focused central government ministries," one of the two people cited above said. The ministry will take a final call after evaluating investor response to the recent changes to the road ministry's tenders allowing direct participation by fund houses, the person added, requesting anonymity.

Operating assets While large foreign funds have invested in India for quite some time, their presence is largely in operating assets. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has over $4 billion invested in India's infrastructure, private equity, and tech sectors, while the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Investments has assets of over $22 billion in infrastructure, digital assets and others. I Squared Capital has committed over $4 billion to Indian infrastructure, scaling multiple major investment platforms across transportation, power transmission, and digital infrastructure. Apart from direct investments, large investors also participate through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

In greenfield projects, direct participation has remained limited, constrained by the requirements of prior development and execution experience, as well as construction, financing and demand risks. In February, Mint reported on the government opening greenfield highway projects bidding under the build-operate-transfer model to highway investors.

“The changed framework for PPP projects will rationalize risk allocation, provide greater flexibility in equity structuring, and allow financial investors without prior construction experience to bid directly, subject to meeting separate eligibility and technical criteria through partnerships or independent engineering arrangements,” the second person said, also on condition of anonymity.

Project pipeline The development assumes significance for India’s infrastructure play. DEA data shows 246 projects worth over ₹11 trillion planned over the FY26-28 period across central government ministries and departments, including aviation, petroleum, ports, roads, railways, power and water resources. At the state level, the pipeline includes 662 projects worth about ₹4 trillion.

Queries emailed to the ministries of finance and road transport on Tuesday remained unanswered.

'Right step' Experts say this is the right way ahead.

Devayan Dey, partner, transport, logistics and infrastructure sector, PwC India, pointed to successful international examples such as the Mersey Gateway Bridge in the UK and the North East Link project in Australia, which had early-stage private capital participation. "In India, we have seen similar patterns emerge in airport terminal expansions, which can broadly be classified as yellow field projects. For investment to flow in right at the pre-construction or bid stage, several enabling factors need to align. Aspects like project readiness, demand certainty (greenfield vs yellow field, payment mechanism), equity ticket size (towards larger), contractual streamlining (termination, competing routes, etc.) will need to be aligned to investor appetite,” Dey said.

Queries emailed to fund houses and private equity firms ADIA, CPP Investments, OTPP, General Atlantic, BlackRock, and NIIF on Wednesday remained unanswered.

While the move to allow financial investors at an early stage is a positive development, many such assets come with so-called India risks related to land acquisition, right of way and rehabilitation, said Manish Aggarwal, national leader for infrastructure, financial and strategic solutions, Deloitte. "So, alongside opening up this direct entry, project agencies need to reduce the development risks. Also, greenfield projects may face changes in costs, law and scope due to on-ground issues, and it is thus vital to have a swift dispute resolution mechanism to bring investor to a parity position,” Aggarwal said.