Private investment cycle to pick up once geopolitical uncertainty abates

In the last two-three years, we did not see significant increase in new investment in the private sector because demand was down and there were uncertainties during the pandemic. If there are uncertainties and people do not have confidence, then we do not see people raising money. We have now seen large amount of deleveraging of balance sheets. In the last year, we have seen some sectors starting new investment cycles, not only in commodities and chemicals, but also in real estate and housing and in transportation. Overall, capacity utilisation has crossed 70% and when it starts crossing 75-80%, you will see the new investment cycle. What we need now is a boost of confidence and we believe that as long as there is nothing more on the pandemic side and the Ukraine war comes to a reasonable resolution or to an acceptable situation, such that confidence comes back, that will create the additional tail wind for the private sector investment.