Private investments missed the bus, are now stuck in headwinds

The environment for private investment revival remains tough. For two years, the Reserve Bank of India kept the policy repo rate at a record low by ignoring even high inflation to support the economy. However, the steep inflationary pressures from the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war forced the central bank’s hand into hiking rates, as was the case with several central banks. As a result, businesses are now facing high borrowing costs globally and at home, with bond yields having shot up since the beginning of the year. Yields of AAA-rated corporate bonds have surged nearly 70 basis points (bps), while those of AA-rate have increased about 60 bps. The yields for the benchmark government bonds have also increased about 70 bps. On top of that, record borrowing by the government in the current financial year also poses the risk of crowding out of private investments. It is not yet clear whether it already has.

