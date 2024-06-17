Private investments taking off; consumption growing: CII president Sanjiv Puri
Summary
- With global trade expected to do much better in 2024-25, India’s consumption and growth story will get further impetus, says Sanjiv Puri, who is also the chairman and MD of ITC
NEW DELHI : Private investments are taking off, and household consumption, which has crossed pre-pandemic levels, is growing, unlike in many countries, according to Sanjiv Puri, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and chairman and managing director of consumer goods conglomerate ITC Ltd.