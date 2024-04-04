Private sector banks, SFBs see strong growth in credit, deposits in Q4
Credit to deposit ratio (CD) saw a marginal fall in Q4, but continued to remain above 80% for most banks. CD ratio reflects the proportion of funds raised by banks through deposits, that have been utilized for lending.
Mumbai: Private sector lenders and small finance banks (SFBs) reported a strong growth in both deposits and advances in the fourth quarter of FY24, with a marginal decline in credit to deposit ratio, according to business updates by individual lenders.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message