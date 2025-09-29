Funding is available, yet private capex is tepid: Why businesses are cautious
After a surge in 2023-24, capital expenditure by companies tapered again in 2024-25. Latest data from the central bank says that the mood is ‘tepid’.
For the last two years, the government has aimed to nudge the private sector into investing more by expanding business capacities. Yet, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on capital expenditure (capex) suggests that private-sector investment optimism remains ‘tepid’ at best.