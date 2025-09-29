Funding is available, yet private capex is tepid: Why businesses are cautious

Further, sectors that have been the focus of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme have seen an increase in share of total investment, though this remains in single digits. For instance, the share of the chemicals and pesticides sector in the investment financed by banks and FIs rose from 2.9% in 2023-24 to 7.9% in 2024-25, and electricals and electronics from 1.1% to 4.6%.