The animal spirits seem to be stirring, but the scoreboard tells a mixed story. New project announcements rose nearly 16% sequentially in the October-December quarter (Q3 FY26), almost doubling the momentum seen in the previous three months. Yet, investment activity contracted year-on-year for the second straight quarter, weighed down by persistently weak government capital expenditure and modest private sector participation.
Capex concentration: Why ₹10 trillion in new projects doesn't signal a broader revival
SummaryWith private players only participating selectively and public spending remaining subdued, signs of a broader capex revival remain elusive.
The animal spirits seem to be stirring, but the scoreboard tells a mixed story. New project announcements rose nearly 16% sequentially in the October-December quarter (Q3 FY26), almost doubling the momentum seen in the previous three months. Yet, investment activity contracted year-on-year for the second straight quarter, weighed down by persistently weak government capital expenditure and modest private sector participation.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More