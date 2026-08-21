Private sector growth recovers in August from July’s low as service sector strengthen: HSBC Flash India PMI

Growth across India's private sector economy bounced back moderately in August after expanding at its slowest pace in more than four years in July, a survey showed. There were indications of a quicker upturn for service providers than manufacturers, although growth picked up pace in both cases.

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The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index, compiled by S&P Global, is expected to rise to 54.6 in August from July's 52-month low of 54.3, signalling an uptick in overall private sector growth. The reading, though, was the second-weakest expansion since March 2022 as the improvement in the service sector more than offset the slowest rise in manufacturing output in five years.

Indian companies reported a slightly stronger increase in new orders and output in August, although the pace of growth was subdued compared with the trend over recent years, according to HSBC’s Flash India Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Friday. Anecdotal evidence indicated that challenging market conditions, competitive pressures and lower customer requirements often stymied growth, the survey said.

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The flash survey, an advance estimate ahead of final PMI readings, offers an early indication of shifts in economic sentiment and output.

Export orders rose solidly across the private sector midway through the second fiscal quarter, albeit with the rate of expansion easing across both manufacturing and services. Companies pointed to stronger orders from a diverse range of export markets including the US, Germany, China, Singapore and Japan.

"Overall private sector output growth was broadly steady, helped by stronger services activity,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. “Manufacturing growth weakened further in August, marking the softest improvement in five years. Output and new orders still rose, but at a slower pace. Stock of finished goods remained high even though input buying slowed. Cost pressures eased, but firms raised selling prices faster, pointing to stronger pass-through.”

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More jobs A standout feature of the August flash data was a strong increase in employment. The rate of job creation accelerated to the joint-fastest since June 2025, alongside April 2026, as businesses commented on a need to hire workers to meet rising demand.

This upturn was centred on the service economy, whereas staffing levels in manufacturing decreased for the first time in two-and-a-half years. Hiring gains at service sector companies allowed them to continue clearing backlogs.

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At the composite level, outstanding business decreased at the steepest rate in five years, albeit modestly overall. Input costs increased in August, with expenses often rising for key inputs such as electricity, raw materials (particularly steel), transport and technology, the survey said.

Following a period of heightened inflation, the latest rise in overall costs was the softest in seven months, it added. Charge inflation moved in the opposite direction in August, with both manufacturing and services recording faster increases in selling prices than in the previous survey period. The overall uplift was the strongest observed since April, with respondents often highlighting increased efforts to pass through costs to customers.

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Business expectations for the coming year edged higher in August from July, reflecting hopes that market conditions would improve across both manufacturing and services.

Manufacturing-only data indicated greater purchasing activity in August, which broadly reflected an increase in total new order volumes. That said, the pace of expansion in input purchases was the slowest recorded in more than five years, which in turn contributed to softer rates of accumulation of both pre- and post-production inventories.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI dropped for the third consecutive month to 52.9 in August, signalling a historically soft improvement in overall factory conditions.

The HSBC Flash India PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to about 400 manufacturers and 400 service providers. The survey panels are each stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. The services sector is defined by S&P Global as consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

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About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.