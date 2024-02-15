Pro Take: No Big Consumer Price Declines Are in Sight
Consumers are seeing some relief on rising prices as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at elevated levels and commodity prices weaken. But the inflation battle seems to be advancing only by inches. Core consumer prices rose a higher-than-expected 3.9% in January from a year ago, the government reported Tuesday.