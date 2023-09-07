Proceeds from monetisation of assets must be invested, not used to retrench debt

Infrastructure is a tricky thing to build, especially in its high-risk early stages. So, if the government undertakes the early stages of infrastructure development, and once the risk of the project either getting indefinitely delayed, or even getting aborted has been removed, the project turns attractive, even before it starts producing a stream of returns. A project like a tolled highway, with a demonstrated stream of tolling revenue, becomes a prized asset for the likes of sovereign wealth funds and pension funds on the lookout for avenues of safe deployment with stable returns. The money the government gets from selling such an asset to a buyer at a decent price, it can put that money to building yet another highway or airport. That would generate fresh investment in private enterprises that supply the cement, steel, earthmoving equipment and other material required for the new infrastructure project. These investments would crowd in yet more investment in meeting the demand generated by those who find employment in the initial state-promoted project and the additional activity triggered in those who supply to that project.