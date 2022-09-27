Process tax refunds fast, redress grievances: Nirmala Sitharaman to IT officials

“Finally the third R is redressal of grievance. Even today, there are some cases which are pending for ever. There may be complications. It may be cases riddled with too many ifs and buts. You are the final authority. Why would you not want to redress them in time or let know that this is going to take a lot of time or if it is not is not within your powers or it is not possible to untie all those knots and get relief," the minister said. Sitharaman suggested that if grievance redressal was possible, officials should deliver on it and where the issue involved greater participation from others or needed to go to courts, that should be done. But, it should not languish on officers’ tables, the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}