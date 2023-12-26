Production incentive scheme, startups, ONDC star in DPIIT's year-end review

The government's production-linked incentive scheme to boost manufacturing and exports in different sectors has emerged a significant driver of economic growth, according to the ministry of commerce and industry's year-end review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than ₹95,000 crore in investments were channeled through the PLI scheme in 2023, generating employment for about 640,000 individuals, according to a statement on Tuesday from the ministry's department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The ministry in 2023 approved 746 applications under the scheme, which targets 14 key sectors, including mobile manufacturing, telecom, pharmaceuticals, and the burgeoning drone industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, DPIIT said it is working with 24 sub-sectors, including furniture, aluminium, agrochemicals, robotics, and gym equipment, to promote domestic manufacturing, boost exports and reduce imports.

DPIIT is also coordinating action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors under the government's ‘Make in India 2.0’ plan, while department of commerce is coordinating for 12 service sectors, the commerce ministry said in the statement.

Industrial performance, as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), expanded by 6.9% during April-October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's startup ecosystem, too, reached new heights, with the government recognising more than 114,000 startups during the year. These companies collectively contributed to the creation of more than 1.2 million jobs, according to the statement.

The government's fund of funds for startups invested ₹17,272 crore across 915 startups.

Apart from startups, the Open Network for Digital Commerce also emerged as a game-changer in facilitating digital transactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boasting more than 230,000 sellers and service providers across 500 cities, ONDC recorded over 6.3 million transactions in November alone, according to the statement.

A significant milestone was achieved with a successful pilot for exports, making Singapore the inaugural market to purchase products through the ONDC network.

The 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative aimed at promoting and selling region-specific products also gained traction, with over 1,200 products identified across 767 districts. Overall, Unity Malls have been approved in 17 states under the initiative, backed by investment of ₹2,944 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!