Output of India's 8 core industries, including coal and steel rises by 12.7%

The production of Coal, Cement, Electricity, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, and Natural Gas industries increased in June 2022 over the corresponding period of last year
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries rose by 12.7% in June 2022, according to the data by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The production of Coal, Cement, Electricity, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, and Natural Gas industries increased in June 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.
The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Here's the result of India's eight Core Industries for June, 2022:
Coal –Coal production increased by 31.1 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 31.2 % during April to June, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil–Crude Oil production declined by 1.7 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.6 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Natural Gas - Natural Gas production increased by 1.2 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 4.8 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production increased by 15.1 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.5 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Fertilizers –Fertilizers production increased by 8.2 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.2 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Steel –Steel production increased by 3.3 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.6 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Cement –Cement production increased by 19.4 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Electricity –Electricity generation increased by 15.5 % in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.8 % during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.
