Professional entities to be allowed to run bankrupt businesses

Incorporated entities such as firms will soon be allowed to run bankrupt businesses in place of individual administrators hired by lenders, said a person familiar with the development.
The proposal will be released for public comments by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in a fortnight.
The idea is that if an incorporated entity which has the expertise to run a company is put in charge of a bankrupt business, its operations may run smoothly during the bankruptcy resolution period. This would be helpful given the complexities of large businesses, which may be difficult to be handled by one individual. At present, only individual resolution professionals who pass a qualifying exam are allowed to run bankrupt businesses undergoing resolution proceedings before a tribunal.
“Running a company is not an easy task. An incorporated entity may have more resources and manpower to do that function," said the person quoted above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The move could also help in the evolution of entities which focus on running bankrupt firms as the distressed asset market in India matures. When a creditor takes a defaulting business to a bankruptcy tribunal, its management gets suspended and the resolution professional hired by the lender takes over the management and evaluates the liabilities and assets of the business. The professional also admits the claims raised by various creditors and prepares the groundwork for a corporate restructure including by inducting fresh investors. Allowing an incorporated entity with multi-disciplinary expertise is expected to go a long way in running the bankrupt firm.
IBBI is also expected to come out with two other discussion papers shortly suggesting ways to improve the bankruptcy resolution and liquidation of distressed companies, the official said. The idea is to make the corporate turnaround and liquidation process more efficient by changing rules and administrative procedures, even as legislative changes are being considered by the government.
“IBBI has consulted bankers and judges before framing proposals in these discussion papers. Streamlining the procedures and enabling NCLT to take quick decisions are among the goals," said the person quoted above.
The ministry of corporate affairs is working on a set of amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which would introduce a new framework for cross-border insolvency. These amendments, which are likely to be tabled in the monsoon session of Parliament, would also enhance the scope of reviewing and reversing the questionable past transactions of the distressed company under the watch of the previous management.
The ministry and the regulator have been taking steps to make the bankruptcy resolution framework more efficient in line with the changes in the overall economic conditions. Accordingly, several changes were made in the IBC framework which became operational in 2016, including offering a specialised scheme for turning around small businesses in distress. An email sent to the spokesperson for the ministry seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.