Professional entities to be allowed to run bankrupt businesses

The move could also help in the evolution of entities which focus on running bankrupt firms as the distressed asset market in India matures. When a creditor takes a defaulting business to a bankruptcy tribunal, its management gets suspended and the resolution professional hired by the lender takes over the management and evaluates the liabilities and assets of the business. The professional also admits the claims raised by various creditors and prepares the groundwork for a corporate restructure including by inducting fresh investors. Allowing an incorporated entity with multi-disciplinary expertise is expected to go a long way in running the bankrupt firm.