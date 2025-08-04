Profiteering worries cast cloud over GST cuts
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Many companies were investigated for profiteering during tax cuts earlier. This has ignited worries that the practice may return if the GST Council goes for fresh tax cuts. What's the solution?
The spectre of profiteering is holding back a new round of tax cuts, as the federal council for indirect taxes fears businesses will pocket the savings instead of passing them on. At stake is lower taxes on insurance premiums and an end to the 12% GST slab, two proposals that have gained broad support in recent times.
