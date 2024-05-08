Profits are booming—and that’s shielding the economy
SummaryCEOs are upbeat, and results are on the upswing. The somewhat slower job growth reported last week isn’t the same as a major downturn.
Job growth took a step down in April, as reported in Friday’s employment numbers. But there is a world of difference between a slightly weaker labor report and the types of job losses that could push the economy into a recession.
