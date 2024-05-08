Profits are booming—and that’s shielding the economy

The drift higher in earnings estimates might be because companies, instead of feeling a need to temper analysts’ optimism and nudge estimates lower, are upbeat themselves. Among companies in the S&P 500, the term “recession" showed up in just 100 transcripts of earnings calls, investor events and conferences recorded in the first quarter, according to FactSet. That was down from 302 in the first quarter of 2023, and the fewest in two years.