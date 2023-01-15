Promote energy security to 'oil-proof' Indian economy from adverse geopolitical effects, urges RBI paper2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 07:27 AM IST
The paper lays thrust on the need for a policy for promoting energy security and sustainability.
As recent geopolitical events continue to affect global crude oil prices, the Reserve Bank of India has emphasised the need to ‘oil-proof’ the Indian economy. An RBI working paper released earlier this week laid emphasis on the need for a policy to promote energy security and sustainability in an oil import-dependent economy like India. The report found strong statistical evidence to back the possibility of extreme changes in global crude oil price being transmitted to sectoral indices of the Indian stock markets.