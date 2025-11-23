Mint Explainer | Will the proposed India-Israel FTA be a game-changer for bilateral trade?
Summary
India and Israel have finalized the Terms of Reference for a long-pending FTA, aiming to revive shrinking bilateral trade, deepen technology ties and open new markets beyond the US.
India and Israel have moved a step closer to signing a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after finalizing the Terms of Reference (ToR) for formal negotiations.
