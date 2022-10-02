Proposed trade promotion body to drive Indian exports3 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:55 PM IST
- India’s exports are facing headwinds due to the demand slowdown in large economies
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Hiring the best private sector talent, operational independence and target-setting and monitoring for sectors, states, and foreign missions may be some of the key responsibilities of the proposed dedicated trade promotion body that is part of the government’s plan to revamp the department of commerce.