Proposed trade promotion body to drive Indian exports

Arpita Mukherjee, a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said that instead of having multiple export promotion councils, the plan might be to create a single umbrella trade body like KOTRA in South Korea or JETRO in Japan. “What will then happen to the multiple trade councils? If the trade promotion body has to do target-setting and monitoring, then it will require expertise in that area. The government has already created a Centre for Regional Trade. While the idea is excellent, as Japan and Korea have benefitted from one key organization, how it’s going to be implemented and structured needs more clarity. Another example is USTR of the US," added Mukherjee.