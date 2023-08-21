Protectionism a global phenomenon, India not alone: Amitabh Kant

NEW DELHI : India is confident of achieving closure on key issues ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from 9 September. In an interview, Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 sherpa, spoke about the progress that India has made in its discussions around pushing for a higher quantum of climate financing around the world and how this can contribute to the better achievement of sustainable development goals. Kant also spoke about the role India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) can play in building a better global financial institution and how India’s recent trade restrictions align with other major economies globally. Edited excerpts:

The G20 leaders’ summit is approaching. Have the points of discussion been finalized by the sherpas?

Discussions are ongoing. We are doing inter-session negotiations at present, based on inputs that we’ve received from various ministerials. These will go on. The sherpa meeting is from the 3rd (of September) onward and will go on until the 8th, with the 9th and 10th being the Leaders’ Summit. We are confident of achieving closure on some of the issues before the Leaders’ Summit—hopefully, we should have a positive and progressive leaders’ declaration. That’s our aim—to see that we are able to arrive at a consensus on all developmental issues.

Our focus has been largely on being ambitious, inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented.

We have been discussing the key priorities—first, driving strong and sustainable, inclusive growth. We have also been driving and accelerating the sustainable development goals (SDGs) because many people have gone below the poverty line due to the covid-19 pandemic. Our objective is to drive climate action and climate finance; drive reforms at the multilateral institutions for the 21st century; technological transformation in DPI; and women’s development and gender equality.

We’ve been talking about getting private capital into climate finance. Do we expect to see consensus on this, and how difficult is it to get such capital in today’s global economic scenario?

There’s no shortage of resources. There’s almost $300 trillion worth of resources available in the world today, with over $150 trillion being available with institutional investors and pension funds to be flown into both SDGs and climate finance. Both of them are two sides of the same coin.

But for that to happen, a lot of de-risking needs to take place, which is the job of multilateral financial institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), etc. They need to do a lot more blended finance, more first-loss guarantees and credit enhancement. And institutions like MIGA (Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency) need to be better utilized. That is a discussion that’s ongoing in the finance track of G20. We are quite hopeful that the new N.K. Singh and Larry Summers report has laid a roadmap for that, and hopefully, we should get a way out of this during discussions.

What is the likelihood of acceptance of the report, given that there’s bound to be some pushback?

That’s still under discussion. The first volume of the report has been submitted; World Bank and IMF have been asked to examine it in the context of their working by the finance leaders. The next round of the meeting in Marrakech (9-15 October in Morocco) will discuss the next report—let us see how it moves forward. We are very hopeful.

One of our key focus areas is multilateral reforms and reworking the World Trade Organization (WTO). Simultaneously, we’re looking at imposing curbs on certain imports. Could this resonate negatively?

The trade ministers’ working group meeting has not yet been held. It is likely to be held shortly, and they’re talking about some of these issues; so, we should await discussions.

But, every time there’s a major event, such as the pandemic, the world goes protectionist. Historically, every five years, there’s protectionism. What we’re seeing is not merely India, but other parts of the world, too. The US is protectionist, with its IRA (Inflation Reduction) Act and other regulations, and is highly protectionist in nature. The same holds true for Europe, China and even Japan. If barriers are to be broken down, they will have to be broken down everywhere across the world, which will allow global trade to take place. Whether India should be pressured to do so or not is an issue for discussion right now.

But, global trade has lifted vast segments of people above poverty. So, we need to push for trade, and it’s very important for India to export. It’s important that India’s exports grow because it’s only then that India will grow.

India has been actively putting itself out there as a China-plus-one alternative to get a share of the supply chain and go up the value chain. How successful have we been so far, and what do we need to do better?

We have been quite successful. We’ve seen Apple and the likes come here, and we’ll see many more investments. But, the important thing is that India has to become productive, very efficient. Investments went to China at one stage—they will not go anymore—because China had very good logistics and very high levels of productivity.

China is now becoming an expensive economy, but it was productively very efficient, and therefore, it was able to produce and sell at the lowest cost. I think that’s happening to India now—a lot of investment is going to states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. For this, every state of India has to be efficient.

A lot of action is in the states now—they have to reform, scrap a lot of rules, regulations, procedures and laws. Everything done by the Centre has to be replicated in states, and India can’t grow without states growing at higher rates.

What has India proposed for global growth under G20?

IMF has said this year, about 80% of the growth is going to come from developing countries. In the next two decades, most of the growth will come from emerging countries. That’s because of demographics. Therefore, you need a shift of resources from the developed part of the world to the developing countries. What is happening is that resources are now flowing from developing countries to developed ones. So, the global financial architecture needs to be restructured. Many of these institutional banks, set up in the post-World War II era, were not designed to serve climate action and SDGs. Our focus is on ensuring that they become far more responsive, and as the World Bank president himself said, we want better and bigger banks.

So, this is an issue based on the report submitted, but new instruments have to come out. These new instruments can’t be done on the back of the balance sheet of World Bank—it requires a global balance sheet. Vast resources are available, but for us to make them flow, it would require a completely new World Bank, which would enable resources to flow.

This will all flow from the implementation of the report that is being discussed, and hopefully, we should have some results.

Can India be at the forefront of developing such a financial institution?

That’s a discussion that is ongoing, which the finance ministry is leading. We’ll see some results at the finance leaders’ meeting.

The Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting spoke about shaping DPIs to accelerate global development. What is the prospect of India’s DPIs playing a role here?

For the first time in the world, DPIs have been recognized, and the framework has been accepted. This is a big achievement for India that DPIs and their framework have been accepted. So far, innovation has been driven by big tech in the US—we’ve had the likes of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta driving it. In China, it was Alibaba and Tencent. For the first time, the innovation of DPIs has come from India, which has been accepted. This is a big achievement.

What is the prospect of a new, bigger global financial institution using unified digital tools globally?

Now that this has been accepted by G20, and if it gets accepted at the Leaders’ Summit, then how do we take the global architecture of DPI forward? A lot will depend on whether India does it directly or India works with the World Bank or IMF. We will have to drive that forward.

Looking at the $2 trillion export target by 2030 that India has—with DPIs and digital ecosystems growing, would online exports and e-commerce play a larger role eventually?

There would be some effects of online exports, but I think physical exports are critical. There will be some impact of online exports, yes, since India needs to fire on all cylinders—be it exports, manufacturing, or others. To be the third-largest global economy worth $10 trillion, India can’t grow on just services. There needs to be growth in urbanization, agriculture productivity, and others.

Is there anything in terms of our policies that we need to reform in order to enable these transformations?

We’ve done a lot with GST, IBC, RERA, reduction of corporate tax rates to a global level, and more. We’ve increased the ease of doing business by a lot, and the results of all this will start showing up in the next two years. This is presently a post-pandemic era, so in the next two or three years, we should see a lot of growth taking place.

Globally, too, the climate is favourable to India, and we should see the results of this taking shape in the coming years.

We have spoken about SDGs being among our priorities. Considering that we are a fossil fuel-based economy, and changing that will take a while, how confident are we of achieving these goals?

SDGs are very different from climate action. India is not responsible for carbonizing the world—we occupy only 1.3% of the carbon space. Irrespective of that, India’s achieved a lot— we have about 180GW of clean, renewable energy, which no other country has achieved.

We are the only G20 country to figure in the Clean Climate Index, having achieved this. We are way ahead of other countries, and we have more than done our bit. We believe that net zero is net-positive. We’ve laid down a clear roadmap for climate action, and our stand will always be positive.

The challenge is that climate action will have to be accompanied by climate finance. The developed part of the world had committed to $100 billion per year, which they’ve not lived up to. So, they’ll have to live up to it and increase the flow of resources towards climate finance.

Developing countries require technology and finance to flow in. The developed world, which has gobbled up 90% of the carbon space, should provide resources. We have not occupied the carbon space.

Why does this not resonate in the same way with developed economies?

They agreed to it in the name of climate justice in Copenhagen in 2009. But they don’t live up to the commitment. They’re the ones who have occupied the carbon space—if they want more ambition (on climate goals) from other parts of the world, they need to bring in ambition in terms of climate finance themselves.

If you want a greater climate ambition, there needs to be greater climate finance coming in. That’s important.

India made sustainability reporting mandatory as part of financial reporting for companies here starting in FY23. Do you think this could have a significant impact as well?

It’s important that going digital and going green for ourselves is important. The government has done its bit, and we need to push our private companies also towards becoming green—because the world is going to go green. If you do not do this, you will not be able to export. So, we need to put pressure on our companies, and in my mind, the new Sebi regulations are a very good initiative in pushing them.

In the last G20 finance meeting, we could not come to a consensus. What is the likelihood now?

On the sherpa track, we have pushed a lot of ambition in terms of SDGs and climate action. We’ve come up with a new action plan for SDGs. There’s new action on green development. But, these will have to be backed up by greater resource flow, and that is for the finance track to work out.

There was opposition from Russia and China even in the Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting on 19 August. Could this pose a challenge?

There was consensus on all issues except one para, which involves Ukraine. This is not a direct issue for India—for us, all developmental issues are important.

Our ambition is on developmental issues, and there has been consensus on all such developmental issues—on everything except one paragraph that is related to Ukraine. That’s alright.

Ukraine is not a concern to us—it may be a direct concern to Europe. Our importance lies around developmental issues, growth issues, Global South issues, and issues of developing countries. Why should we bring Ukraine centrestage?

What has been the general response to the inclusion of the African Union in G20?

The Prime Minister had written a letter to all the leaders. The responses have been very good and favourable—we are very confident that we will succeed in that debate, and discussions are still going on. We are very confident that we’ll get a positive response from all countries.

Our focus has been on the Global South, emerging as the voice of developing countries, and to drive development. Hopefully, we should get a positive response. Most of the countries have come on board, and they’ve sent very positive responses.