Protectionism a global phenomenon, India not alone: Amitabh Kant

Protectionism a global phenomenon, India not alone: Amitabh Kant11 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:36 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India is confident of achieving closure on key issues ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from 9 September. In an interview, Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 sherpa, spoke about the progress that India has made in its discussions around pushing for a higher quantum of climate financing around the world and how this can contribute to the better achievement of sustainable development goals. Kant also spoke about the role India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) can play in building a better global financial institution and how India’s recent trade restrictions align with other major economies globally. Edited excerpts: