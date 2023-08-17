Protectionism to take centre stage at Abu Dhabi WTO meet3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Many developing nations, including India, are set to oppose the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism that aims to tax imports of carbon-intensive products
NEW DELHI : A record number of World Trade Organization (WTO) members have raised concerns about rising protectionist moves in global trade, propelling the issue to centre stage at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi in February, an official aware of the development said.