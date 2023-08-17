Protectionism to take centre stage at Abu Dhabi WTO meet

Experts said the US is keeping the body dysfunctional to counter China’s influence at WTO, which has hit the organisation’s most crucial role of enforcing multilateral trade rules. “MC13 is happening against the backdrop of a fundamental shift in trade. Bilateralism and domestic protectionism are increasing, which was never the case since the start of WTO. There are a lot of papers coming in. August was a summer break at WTO, but by July-end, a lot of papers had been filed. The speed at which it is coming is very high. Africa has filed a number of them. China filed a paper on CBAM. Pakistan has given a paper on domestic subsidies in agriculture. An increasing number of environmental issues are also being raised," the official said on condition of anonymity.