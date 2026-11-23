New Delhi: Grocery bills are getting heavier for Indian households, and putting enough protein on the table is becoming increasingly expensive. From key pulses and meat to fish and eggs, the prices of everyday protein sources are rising sharply, squeezing family budgets and making a balanced diet harder to afford, particularly for lower-income households.
Prices of several protein-rich foods have soared since April, with the pressure showing up in the broader food inflation numbers that have more than doubled over the past six months.