New Delhi: Grocery bills are getting heavier for Indian households, and putting enough protein on the table is becoming increasingly expensive. From key pulses and meat to fish and eggs, the prices of everyday protein sources are rising sharply, squeezing family budgets and making a balanced diet harder to afford, particularly for lower-income households.
New Delhi: Grocery bills are getting heavier for Indian households, and putting enough protein on the table is becoming increasingly expensive. From key pulses and meat to fish and eggs, the prices of everyday protein sources are rising sharply, squeezing family budgets and making a balanced diet harder to afford, particularly for lower-income households.
Prices of several protein-rich foods have soared since April, with the pressure showing up in the broader food inflation numbers that have more than doubled over the past six months.
Prices of several protein-rich foods have soared since April, with the pressure showing up in the broader food inflation numbers that have more than doubled over the past six months.
By October, retail food inflation had climbed to 8.94%, from 4.20% in April. Overall inflation too breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6% upper tolerance limit, signalling that the price squeeze extends well beyond the kitchen.
Animal protein has been a significant driver of this increase.
In its 23 October report, the RBI identified animal protein and spices as major contributors to rising food inflation. Together, the two accounted for nearly 48% of the 2-percentage-point increase in food inflation between March and August this year, despite making up about 36% of the food and beverages basket.
Much of the pressure is coming from the supply side. Deficient south-west monsoon rains, delay in sowing winter crops such as wheat and gram, and elevated global food prices have added to the strain. Animal protein prices have been driven by higher feed and fodder costs, transportation and packaging expenses, elevated energy prices and heatwave-induced bird mortality.
The consequences go beyond the pressure on household spending on food. Experts warn that persistently high protein prices could force them to compromise on nutrition, turning a household budget problem into a public health concern.
“Rising prices of protein-rich foods are placing a huge strain on household budgets and are having an impact on the nutritional intake of Indian households,” said Dr Sanjeev Bansal, additional pro vice-chancellor, dean at Delhi's Faculty of Management Studies and director, Amity Business School. “The actual impact of food inflation is not just that households are spending more to eat; it is that they may be getting less nutrition for every rupee they spend.”
Beyond safe limits
The price increases are spread across both animal- and plant-based protein sources, leaving consumers with fewer inexpensive substitutes.
The squeeze is strong in pulses, a key source of protein for India’s vegetarian households. The most popular pulse, arhar or tur, which was 4.86% cheaper year-on-year in April, recorded an inflation rate of 15.33% in October. Urad prices also swung from a 0.41% annual decline to an 11.66% increase.
Among animal proteins, inflation in goat meat or mutton rose to 8.63% in October from 6.21% in April. Egg inflation accelerated to 8.33% from 5.32% over the period. Fish and prawn inflation was at 8.57% in both months, while chicken inflation moderated slightly to 11.32% from 12.45%, though it remained in double digits.
Milk, a crucial everyday source of protein in India, has not been spared. Liquid milk inflation rose to 4.63% in October from 2.88% in April. According to a CareEdge Ratings report released on 18 November, retail milk prices have risen by a cumulative ₹4-8 per litre across select variants so far this fiscal, following two rounds of revisions in May and November.
The ratings agency expects milk prices to remain firm through the rest of the fiscal, citing higher procurement costs, rising cattle-feed and fodder prices, and increased spending on processing, packaging and logistics. Lower milk-fat content in some procurement regions and cyclical declines in production are adding to the supply pressure, it said.
To be sure, the October inflation figures cannot be directly compared with the year-ago levels, as the government revised the Consumer Price Index (CPI) base year from 2012 to 2024 in February 2026, changing the consumption basket, weights and methodology.
Food inflation prints over the months shows that the number did not surge overnight. It rose steadily from 4.20% in April to 4.78% in May, 5.32% in June, 5.52% in July and 5.97% in August, before accelerating to 7.74% in September and 8.94% in October.
And it isn’t just protein-rich foods that are becoming more expensive. Wheat prices, which had declined 1.78% in April, rose 3.05% in October. Rice saw a much sharper swing, from a 0.54% decline in April to 12.51% inflation in October. That leaves households grappling with rising prices of both the everyday staples as well as the foods needed to make meals more nutritious.
Dietary advice
With prices rising across several food groups, households may have fewer affordable ways to maintain the essential varied diet, experts said.
Switching from one protein source to another is an option, but when pulses, meat and eggs are all getting costlier, that flexibility begins to disappear, especially for families with limited incomes.
According to ratings agency Crisil Ltd, the acceleration in food inflation reflects increasingly binding supply-side constraints.
"A deficient monsoon has clouded the kharif outlook, while prospects for the rabi crop have also weakened, with sowing lagging significantly, particularly for wheat and gram. Elevated global food prices further keep the outlook on food inflation under pressure through the remainder of the fiscal,” Dipti Deshpande, principal economist at Crisil.
The concern is that households trying to stretch their food budgets may end up relying more heavily on cereals, even though these alone cannot provide all the protein needed for a balanced diet.
Payal Sharma, chief dietitian at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, said a healthy adult needs about 0.83gm of protein per kg of body weight daily, or nearly 50gm for a 60kg adult, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research—National Institute of Nutrition’s 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians.
“Cereals provide energy, fibre and some protein. However, relying on them as the sole food source without adequate protein-rich foods can result in inadequate protein intake, affecting the maintenance and repair of muscle tissue and immunity over time,” she said. “Households can opt for economical alternatives such as lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, roasted chana, soybeans, peanuts, milk and curd.”
For households already struggling to balance their food budgets, however, even some of these alternatives are becoming more expensive.
The challenge is no longer simply finding enough food to put on the table but ensuring that what families can afford provides enough nutrition.