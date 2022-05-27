Provisions, reverse repo ops hit RBI dividends

Last week, the RBI board approved the transfer of ₹30,310 crore to the government from its surplus funds, a third of the previous year’s ₹99,120 crore. A lower dividend payout is likely to affect the government’s fiscal deficit, which is already under pressure from fuel tax cuts. “Dividend from RBI has largely been affected by the unprecedented surge in reverse repo amount, which drained out a significant amount. On the other hand, that had helped the sector’s profitability and, subsequently, improved banks’ appetite for lending...the decision to transfer to contingency fund is prudent. Rising geopolitical tension, and tectonic shift in inflation dynamics, all of these are harbingers of a volatile external front. Amid such an environment, balance sheet strength of central banks is paramount, especially for emerging economies," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, Core Analytical Group, India Ratings & Research.

