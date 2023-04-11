Prudent for global biz to diversify supply chains: FM3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington DC, Sitharaman said that however much one would think that supply chains would move out of China, that would not be the case.
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it is prudent for global businesses to spread out their supply chains rather than concentrating them in one place, pitching India as an attractive alternative as China emerges from prolonged pandemic curbs.
