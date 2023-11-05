PSF runs dry; DoCA to seek 5,400 crore

The department of consumer affairs (DoCA) plans to approach the Union finance ministry for about ₹5,400 crore for its price stabilization fund (PSF) to procure onion and pulses in the rest of the financial year, a government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As prices of vegetables and pulses shot up this year, the department began buying them at steep prices and selling them at cheaper rates. Since the department needs to procure more onions and masur (lentil) to enhance the buffer stock, it has decided to move the finance ministry without waiting for a budget allocation.

“We have a requirement of ₹5,400 crore to purchase onion, tur, urad and masur. We generally receive a self-proceed of ₹200-250 crore every month and utilize the revolving fund for the next operation. We bear some losses when a product is being offered at a subsidized rate. However, when we liquidate stocks, the funds are restored," the official cited above said on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FY24 budget had allocated a token of ₹1 lakh for the PSF after no amount was spent from the previous year’s allocation of ₹1,500 crore.

“The government is always ready to give the funds as its aim is to build the buffer stock. We need funds immediately to procure the additional quantity of onion and masur to increase its buffer stock of 600,000 tonnes. We cannot wait for a revised budget allocation as it will take a long time. Even if the RE (revised estimate) allocation is notified 10-15 days prior to the next Union Budget announcement, you cannot use the fund unless it is approved by the competent authority. We have committed liabilities for procurement," the official added.

The department is rarely out of funds, but this year, it purchased huge quantities of chana for ‘Bharat Dal’ and tomatoes, the official said. “This year has been exceptional." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PSF was set up in 2015-16 during the Modi government’s first term. The fund allowed the government agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) to purchase a food item for which the government foresaw a possibility of high inflation and then sell it at a reasonable rate when the prices go up.

Nafed procured rabi onions from the open market in March-April of 2016-17 and sold them in July-October when onion prices shot up.

Under the PSF, government agencies can even purchase a food item at a price higher than the minimum support price (MSP), and the same can be sold with a reasonable markup or even at a subsidy if the market prices move up in the off-season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the past, some states have used the Public Distribution System and ration shops to distribute certain food items, apart from wheat and rice, at a lower rate than the market. The Union government has also directly sold pulses and edible oils through Mother Dairy booths and outlets of government-owned retail stores.

Queries sent to the department of consumer affairs remained unanswered at press time.

