State-owned Central Bank of India is looking to change its loan book mix by stepping up corporate lending, even as retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments remain its core strength, managing director Kalyan Kumar told Mint in an interview.
Why a PSU bank wants to start raising bets on corporate loans
SummaryDespite margin pressures and a legacy focus on retail, agriculture, MSME, the PSU bank is using fee waivers and new sector-specific strategies to reclaim market share while preparing for the April 2027 expected credit loss transition.
State-owned Central Bank of India is looking to change its loan book mix by stepping up corporate lending, even as retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments remain its core strength, managing director Kalyan Kumar told Mint in an interview.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More