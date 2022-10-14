PSU  dividends  to fall due to losses at fuel companies

According to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management, dividend contribution to the government's coffers is expected to suffer this fiscal year
Dividend contribution to the government’s kitty is set to be hit this financial year owing to the hit being taken by oil marketing companies on the back of global oil price volatility, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of department of investment and public asset management in an exclusive interview.
He said that financial bids for IDBI are expected by March so the transaction will spill over to next financial year. The government will get upside on value of shares it will consequently pare through the market, after the disinvestment process. Listing of new entities such as National Seeds Corporation and IREDA are also lined up.
Q: What is the dividend outlook for this year?
A: To some extent dividend is getting impacted due to oil. The oil marketing companies are showing losses in their quarterly results. There are other losses that are emanating, oil price itself is volatile and now OPEC has cut (growth forecast in oil demand). So, dividend could be hit because that’s a large portion, because unless and until there are profits, the dividend won’t come. The companies have to be supported because they have capex needs to be met. I hope the things shape up, going forward the situation improves.
Q: Compared to the last financial year number of ₹55,900 crore, could it be lower?
A: Let’s see, if there are more recessionary trends that emerge or some economies get impacted, then it’s possible. Still dividend would give substantial amount of resources, owing to the consistent dividend policy which has seeped through our public sector enterprises.
Q: What’s the government’s roadmap for IDBI Bank stake sale, since only 30% has been put up as of now? Is govt expecting any challenges in the process?
A: It’s an optimum size that will maximize competition. Some players may be prepared to take more stake and therefore shell out more money but some may say that the amount is too much. If the stake is too low, some may not show interest given the eligibility conditions and lock in period, et al. The remaining stake we will take it out to the market since we expect that there would be upside later post disinvestment. It will be the same way that we will do in case of Hindustan Zinc. We’re expecting a good response. Banking transaction takes a lot of capital so there may not be a beeline but there was interest. We’ve brought in as much clarity as we could (in the PIM) after talking to regulators, and we took time to come out with EoIs. So, it will pass muster and we will work closely with regulators on this.
Q: You expect to complete IDBI transaction within this fiscal?
A: We won’t be able to close it fully, but we’re expecting that financial bids should come by March. There may be possibility of merger as well, in case two entities want to come under a single banking license. Also, closing formalities including regulatory approval will follow post March.
Q: What does your strategic disinvestment pipeline looking like now?
A: We will undertake disinvestment of Container Corporation of India, we have to start with issuing expression of interests. Order for demerger of BEML has come. Demerger of Shipping Corporation of India is in advance stages. We’re aiming to close them within this financial year. HLL Lifecare Limited and Projects and Development India Limited are also going on track, due diligence is going on and for them also, we’re trying to close within this fiscal
Q: Public listings of which PSEs are coming up?
A: We’ve already filed the DRHP for Wapcos and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India is in preliminary stage. We’re preparing for National Seed Corporation and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency.
Q: Going by the pipelines, will it change the Budget achievement targets of ₹65,000 crore?
A: The Budget prism of the looking at disinvestment receipts as a source of revenue to government is entrenched but strategic disinvestment should be looked at from a reform point of view. There are many challenges in implementation and undertaking privatization.
Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.