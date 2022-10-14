PSU  dividends  to fall due to losses at fuel companies

A: It’s an optimum size that will maximize competition. Some players may be prepared to take more stake and therefore shell out more money but some may say that the amount is too much. If the stake is too low, some may not show interest given the eligibility conditions and lock in period, et al. The remaining stake we will take it out to the market since we expect that there would be upside later post disinvestment. It will be the same way that we will do in case of Hindustan Zinc. We’re expecting a good response. Banking transaction takes a lot of capital so there may not be a beeline but there was interest. We’ve brought in as much clarity as we could (in the PIM) after talking to regulators, and we took time to come out with EoIs. So, it will pass muster and we will work closely with regulators on this.