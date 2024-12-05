NEW DELHI : The Centre is likely to maintain its capital expenditure at around 3.4% of the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) during 2025-26, nearly the same as the current fiscal year's target, in a bid to prop up economic growth amid falling state spending, two people close to the matter said.

At around 3.4% of nominal GDP, the Centre’s capex support may hover around ₹12 trillion in absolute terms in 2025-26, according to the people.

The Centre's capex plans stand at about ₹11.11 trillion during the current fiscal, up from 2023-24's budgeted estimates of ₹10 trillion and revised estimates of ₹9.5 trillion. The capex plan for 20 major states during 2024-25 stands at about ₹8.5 trillion, according to the latest budget documents.

The government had expected India's nominal GDP to expand by 10.5% to ₹326.4 trillion in 2024-25, slightly lower than the ₹327.7 trillion projected in the interim budget.

With GDP growth likely to fall below the 2024-25 target, the Centre will need to marginally increase its capex to maintain a similar nominal GDP growth target for the next fiscal year. However, in percentage terms, the capex growth will remain moderate.

To be sure, the Centre had raised the capex by 11% over 2023-24 budget estimates in the last budget. But it is likely to settle at around a 7-10% capex growth in the 2025-26 budget, the people said.

India's nominal GDP expanded by 8.9% to ₹153.91 trillion in the first six months of the current fiscal, against ₹141.40 trillion in the year-ago period, showed estimates by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).

"The Centre is expected to maintain up its capex push in the upcoming budget to drive economic growth, as private sector investments are still gradually gaining momentum—though some sectors have seen an uptick—and state-level capex remains sluggish so far," said the first person on the condition of anonymity.

The person added that higher capex spending could be expected from the central and state governments during the current fiscal's second half, following the general election-led slowdown in the first half.

The capex slowdown

India's public capex saw a significant decline in the first half, with central capex shrinking by 15.4% and aggregate state capex falling by 10.5% year-on-year, according to CareEdge's November report.

The Centre achieved only 37% of its budgeted capex target during April-September, while 20 major states collectively reached only 28%.

"Marginal recovery in the public capex was witnessed in the September quarter, led by central capex, which grew by 10.3% on-year in the second quarter. However, state capex continued in the contractionary zone as it fell by 3.8% on-year," the rating agency said in the report.

The report added that on the corporate capex front, the aggregate capex of a sample set of companies (1,074 non-financial listed companies) was seen at ₹9.4 trillion in 2023-24, marginally lower than the previous fiscal.

However, the central government's capex is expected to surge by 25% on-year during October-March, according to a recent report by Jefferies.

A finance ministry spokesperson didn't respond to Mint's emailed queries.

The slowing economy

India’s real GDP grew by 5.4% in the September quarter, the slowest in nearly two years, due to a slowdown in manufacturing, urban consumption and low corporate earnings, showed MoSPI data last week.

Considering India's real GDP growth stood at 6% for the first half of the fiscal year, the economy needs to expand by at least 8.3% in the second half to meet the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 7.2% growth for the current fiscal year.

Experts believe that with the second quarter real GDP growth falling short of expectations, the government is likely to prioritize capex growth in the 2025-26 budget to bolster demand while working to reduce the fiscal deficit and create room for monetary easing through policy rate cuts.

"Continuing global uncertainties and sluggish export growth require the government to continue to play a core role in supporting domestic demand. In the medium term, the Centre will continue to anchor India’s GDP growth through its capex support with the expectation that state governments and private sector investment will also be crowded in," said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

"We do not expect central capex growth to moderate in 2025-26 below 10%. There is a continued deficiency of infrastructure in the country relative to its peer countries. The availability of suitable infrastructure would also reduce unit costs for private sector producers, making them more competitive in the medium term," he added.

Jasmine Damkewala, senior partner at Circle of Counsels and advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India, said that considering India's economic slowdown and muted private sector investment, there's a compelling case for enhanced capex support from the government.

"India's current economic scenario underscores the urgency, with GDP growth slowing in Q2FY23, private investment growth decelerating to 2.2% in Q1FY23, and global uncertainty fueled by inflation and interest rate hikes," Damkewala said.

"To address these challenges, sector-specific investments are vital, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing and renewable energy," she added.