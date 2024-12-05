Centre likely to maintain capex push in FY26 to aid economic growth amid sluggish state spending
Summary
- With economic growth likely to remain below target in 2024-25, maintaining a similar nominal GDP growth target for 2025-26 will result in a marginal increase in the Centre's capex.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is likely to maintain its capital expenditure at around 3.4% of the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) during 2025-26, nearly the same as the current fiscal year's target, in a bid to prop up economic growth amid falling state spending, two people close to the matter said.