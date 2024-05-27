Public hospitals giving platform to startups to work on healthcare sector

New Delhi: The government is encouraging public hospitals to start incubation centres where startups and entrepreneurs can collaborate with doctors to link technology with public health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the initiative, the government is inviting students from IITs and giving them a platform to connect with hospitals. So far, only one government hospital, AIIMS Delhi, has offered the platform, while a new one is coming up at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences​ (GIMS), Greater Noida.

Also read | Integrate health records of patients with ABHA: Health ministry GIMS has a dedicated Centre for Medical Innovation (CMI) supporting the growth of Med-Tech startups in various stages of development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This initiative, backed by the government of Uttar Pradesh, introduces budding entrepreneurs to the startup ecosystem at CMI-GIMS. The incubator was established to foster innovation in health care.

Data on offer "Government hospitals are home to a huge variety of data base of patients. And this is why we are offering a platform where any start-up entrepreneur can come, use the database for studies and better understanding of health issues and develop the devices or applications in the most accurate way. The target of such centre for medical innovation is to bridge the gap and connect the technology with public health.," said Dr Rahul Singh, in-charge of CMI.

Also read | Medical devices to face tough safety standards Making healthcare accessible "This is going to benefit so many people. For example, a professor at IIT Mandi has come up with the concept of portable light weight baby incubators considering logistical issues in the hilly region. So at our institute, we further guided him on how to make the product more accurate and helpful," said Dr Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | India plans a new breed of warriors to battle extreme climate impact: Doctors There is another government programme called Nidhi Prayas Yojna, under which 10 Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Parks or Incubators are chosen annually to host PRAYAS Centres (PCs) by a committee constituted by the Department of Science and Technology. Every PC will receive five years of support. PCs will facilitate the development of creative ideas into working prototypes by offering funding for the prototype, physical space, lab infrastructure, technical advice, and business mentoring.

