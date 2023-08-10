Public sector banks, private banks collected ₹35,000 crore for non-maintenance of minimum balance, other services2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Public sector banks and 5 major private banks in India have accumulated over ₹35,000 crore in charges since 2018, Finance Ministry told Rajya Sabha in a written reply. The banks collected the money on account of non-maintenance of minimum balance, additional ATM transactions and SMS Services