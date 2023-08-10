Public sector banks and 5 major private banks in India have accumulated over ₹35,000 crore in charges since 2018, Finance Ministry told Rajya Sabha in a written reply. The banks collected the money on account of non-maintenance of minimum balance, additional ATM transactions and SMS Services

Minister of State, Dr Bhagwat Karad, stated that non-maintenance of minimum balance contributed ₹21,000 crore, while excess ATM transactions generated ₹8,000 crore, and SMS services added ₹6,000 crore. Notable banks include Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank

How bank charges are decided?

Banks enforce fees for failing to maintain a minimum balance, exceeding free ATM transactions, and surpassing cash deposit limits. The average monthly balance (AMB) requirement, varying across locales, necessitates customers to hold a specified sum each month; penalties apply if this isn't met, a Hindu Businessline report said.

In metros, AMB ranges from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000, urban areas ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, and rural areas ₹500 to ₹1,000. Breaching this could incur charges of ₹400 to ₹500. Certain private banks also impose cash transaction fees, typically ₹100 to ₹125 per transaction, in addition to AMB non-compliance charges.

Karad cited, a RBI circular permits banks to fix penal charges regarding non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings account, as per their Board approved policy, while ensuring that all such charges are reasonable and not out of line with the average cost of providing the services.

Further, RBI advised banks “to ensure reasonableness and equity in the charges levied by banks for sending SMS alerts to customers and to leverage the technology available with them and the telecom service providers to ensure that such charges are levied on all customers on actual usage basis," he said.

On ATM transactions, Karad said,"Bank customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs. They are also eligible for fixed number of free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs viz. three transactions in metro centres and five transactions in non-metro centres."

After these, each transaction incurs a ₹21 charge, adhering to a maximum cap on fees.

However, there is no requirement for maintaining minimum balance in the accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna and for Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account. At the same time, for these accounts, there is no no limit on number and value of deposits that can be made in a month. However, withdrawal, including ATM ones, are limited to four in a month.