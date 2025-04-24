Economy
Banks target to clear 30-40% unclaimed deposit in FY26
Summary
- The Centre is likely to ask PSBs to identify geographical areas with the most unclaimed deposits, set quarterly settlement targets at the branch level, and develop a standard operating procedure (SoP) to achieve the target
New Delhi: The Centre may ask state-run banks to settle at least 30-40% of over ₹78,000 crore of deposits lying unclaimed in their books in 2025-26, said two persons close to the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more