In charts: Why a good pulses output is an urgent need this year
Summary
- India has much to gain by becoming self-sufficient in pulses. But it’s struggling to do so, and remains vulnerable to the resultant pressure cycle.
Domestic output of pulses is expected to shrink for the third straight year in 2024-25, according to the government data. If production doesn’t pick up in 2025-26, it could have several cascading effects, ranging from the quantity of foreign trade done in pulses by India to the country’s ambitions to become self-sufficient in pulses, from the prices of dals for consumers to the nutritional intake of the average Indian.