In charts: Why a good pulses output is an urgent need this year

Impact on consumption

For prices to stay lower, India needs a good crop of pulses, both from the rabi season that is finishing (accounts for two-thirds of the pulses output) and the upcoming monsoon season. Pulses, typically, have a farming cycle of 120-150 days. The government expects a good rabi harvest. One sign is the re-imposition of a 10% import duty on chana earlier this month, the first in the pulses space since May 2024. High prices of pulses impact consumption. As it is, as per government consumption expenditure surveys, the share of pulses in monthly per capita spend has dropped between 2011-12 and 2023-24, from 2.8% to 1.8% in rural areas, and from 1.9% to 1.2% in urban areas. The National Institute of Nutrition says a healthy adult needs 60-120 grams of pulses and beans each day. In 2022, the per capita availability, let aside consumption, in India was only 54 grams.