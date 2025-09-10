Punjab urges Centre to double SASCI funds after ₹20,000 crore flood losses

New Delhi: Punjab has urged the Centre to double its allocation under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme—a 50-year interest-free loan program for capital expenditure—citing extensive damage from recent floods.

The state’s finance minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, told Mint that Punjab’s infrastructure losses warrant higher support from the central government.

Punjab received ₹2,269 crore under the scheme in FY25, and ₹529 crore so far in FY26—among the lowest disbursals to any state. By comparison, West Bengal drew ₹10,305 crore and Bihar ₹14,791 crore last year. Notably, Punjab, along with Kerala, did not receive any funds under SASCI in FY24.

“We didn’t get any funds under the scheme in FY24 due to non-implementation of National Health Mission projects,” Cheema, an MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Dirba Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, said. Part of the SASCI allocation depends on states carrying out certain reforms.

Flood damage and relief request Cheema said recent floods devastated roughly 1,400 villages, displacing hundreds of thousands and causing estimated losses of ₹20,000 crore so far. The damage has primarily affected crops, homes, infrastructure, livestock, and soil, and losses are expected to rise as more data emerges.

“We reached out to the Centre, asking for ₹13,000 crore as an interim relief,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ₹1,600 crore flood relief package for Punjab during his visit to Gurdaspur on 9 September, prompting sharp reactions from farmers who questioned the adequacy and purpose of the funds.

Farmers’ unions have sought clarity on disbursal mechanisms, concerned about whether the aid will actually reach them. Meanwhile, Cheema suggested that, in the absence of adequate central support, the government should clear ₹60,000 crore in pending dues to Punjab, including ₹50,000 crore in GST compensation and the rest under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and mandi fees, to ease fiscal strain.

“The biggest concern for our farmers right now is the sand left behind in their fields, which could make future farming impossible. So, we approved the ‘Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret’ policy, allowing flood-affected farmers to sell sand deposited by overflowing rivers in their fields,” he said.

Cheema also announced ₹4 lakh in compensation for families of those who lost their lives in the floods. He noted that losses have been most severe in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Ropar, Kapurthala, and parts of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.

GST rationalization impact Cheema warned that Punjab will face annual losses of ₹6,000 crore due to the recent GST rate rationalization.

On 3 September, the GST Council approved lowering rates on a wide range of goods—from packaged foods to consumer electronics—and moved to a two-slab system of 5% and 18%, removing the earlier 12% and 28% rates. A 40% levy was imposed on luxury and “sin” goods, including pan masala, tobacco, aerated drinks, high-end cars, yachts, and private aircraft, to maintain revenue balance. The new rates take effect on 22 September, the first day of Navratri—a nine-day Hindu festival.

“We welcome GST rationalization, but when the Centre rolled out the ‘one nation, one tax’ regime, it assured states of compensation until their economies stabilized. While support was provided in the first five years, many states—including Punjab—remain far from stable,” Cheema said.

Punjab’s economy is primarily agrarian, with agriculture contributing 25-30% of its GSDP. Cheema said that producing states like Punjab bear the brunt of GST losses. “We have no objection to a single-slab GST, but the Centre must address the structural flaws in the system,” he added.