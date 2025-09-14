India’s most indebted states press 16th Finance Commission for relief, larger share of Central revenue
New Delhi: India’s three most-indebted large states—Punjab, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh—have asked the 16th Financial Commission for greater fiscal relief, revamped criteria for dividing central tax revenues among states, and special funds to balance growth with structural vulnerabilities.