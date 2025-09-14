“Highlighting repeated natural disasters over the past three years, which caused damages exceeding ₹15,000 crore, the state’s chief minister (in his communication with the 16th Finance Commission) has noted the Supreme Court’s July 2025 observation that revenues cannot come at the cost of ecology," the official said. “The state has also sought greater weight for forest and ecology criteria, urging that snow-covered cold deserts and areas above the tree line be recognized alongside dense forests."