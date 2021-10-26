Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Tuesday promised to build a conducive business environment in the state holding that Punjab has already reached a point of saturation in agriculture and now needs to boost industry is the need of the hour.

“Punjabis are known for their resilience and valour throughout the world that’s why they ushered in green revolution thus making the country self-reliant in food production besides playing a vanguard role in protecting its national security," Badal said thanking the immense contribution of industry stalwarts in scripting the new chapter of industrialization in the state.

Delivering his keynote address on the Plenary Session of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here at Indian School of Business, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Punjab aspires to further improve state’s ranking from top 10 to becoming top 5 states in the country in terms of attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs). He said the state has developed a land bank of 6000 acres with plug & play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with active participation of industry. Punjab Skill Development Mission has also been revamped to cater to futuristic skills for Industry, he added.



“You have the capital; you have the risk-taking capacity and you have business ideas. I have the will; I have the intent and I have the commitment. I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or create hurdles in your business plans. Come let’s team up to deliver the true potential of your organization and the state. Let’s work together towards mutual growth and progress," Channi told industry tycoons present on the occasion.

International Tractors Limited has partnered with Japanese collaboration Yanmar India to build next generation tractors at Hoshiarpur, whle India’s largest petroleum refinery in private sector HMEL has come up at Bathinda. Channi also gave the examples of ITC’s biggest food processing unit of North India at Kapurthala, Aarti Steel- a part of global value chain of EV giant Tesla at Ludhiana, Sun Pharmaceutical facilities at Mohali in Tonsa, Trident Unit at Barnala. He said all this would not have been possible without the great Punjabi spirit and congenial atmosphere in the state.

HUL MD and chairman Sanjiv Mehta announced to invest Rs. 1200 crore and Chancellor Amity University Dr. Atul Chauhan announced to invest Rs. 300 crore in next two years in higher education sector. Apart from this, Mahindra Group chairman Anand G Mahindra also announced to set up its third tractor factory in the state shortly besides setting up a hotel project near Pathankot.



Several other industrialists including Vice Chairman and MD JK Paper Ltd. Harsh Pati Singhania, Founder & MD Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Dilip Shanghvi, MD & CEO Invest India Deepak Bagla, MD Yanmar India Kazunori Ajiki, Chairman-Europe Hinduja Group Prakash P Hinduja, Chairman & MD ITC Sanjiv Puri, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Chairman Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla and Executive Chairman Arcelor Mittal Lakshmi N. Mittal participated in the summit.

