Punjab needs to shift focus from agriculture to industry: Manpreet Singh Badal

“Punjabis are known for their resilience and valour throughout the world that’s why they ushered in green revolution thus making the country self-reliant in food production besides playing a vanguard role in protecting its national security," Badal said thanking the immense contribution of industry stalwarts in scripting the new chapter of industrialization in the state.Delivering his keynote address on the Plenary Session of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here at Indian School of Business, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Punjab aspires to further improve state’s ranking from top 10 to becoming top 5 states in the country in terms of attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs). He said the state has developed a land bank of 6000 acres with plug & play facilities and created an efficient skill development ecosystem with active participation of industry. Punjab Skill Development Mission has also been revamped to cater to futuristic skills for Industry, he added.“You have the capital; you have the risk-taking capacity and you have business ideas. I have the will; I have the intent and I have the commitment. I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or create hurdles in your business plans. Come let’s team up to deliver the true potential of your organization and the state. Let’s work together towards mutual growth and progress," Channi told industry tycoons present on the occasion.