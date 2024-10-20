Purvanchal, Arihant Group lead bidders in Yamuna Expressway ₹1,035-cr land deal
Summary
- Nine developers won the final bids for the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s residential group housing plots in sector 22D and 18, Greater Noida in Delhi-NCR.
Nine developers won the final bids for the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida)’s residential group housing plots in sector 22D and 18, Greater Noida in the Delhi-NCR region.
The Yeida auctioned nearly 287,000 square meters as 19 prime plots in sectors 17, 18, 19 and 22D, out of which nine deals were closed. The authority made over ₹1,035 crore in revenue from the sale of the land parcels, mostly in sector 22D, with plot sizes ranging from over 20,200 sq. m. to 48,500 sq m.
Arihant Group, Purvanchal Projects Pvt. Ltd, Eldeco Infrastructure & Properties Ltd and Gaurs Group were the highest bidders for the land deal.