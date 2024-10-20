New airport

There is massive demand in that market owing to the upcoming inauguration of Asia's largest airport and the supporting infrastructure, said Shiven Vikram Bhatia, executive director of Splendor Group. “Yeida also has plans for logistics parks, urban centres and more, all of which would augment the environment (in the area) for certain long-term growth."“Yamuna (Expressway area) did not do very well in the last few years. Many people had either abandoned their projects or got their land size reduced because there was not enough traction in the market and the demand wasn’t great in the sector," Gaurav Gupta, secretary of Credai-NCR and director of SG Estates. Credai is a body of private sector real estate developers in India.With the macro sentiment improving in the last two years, and the new airport coming up, people are again buying land for future projects, Gupta said.