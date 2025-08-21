Pushed by the US, India may return to the world’s largest trading bloc
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 21 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
India had left the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November 2019 just before the pact was signed, citing concerns over market access, widening trade deficits, and risks to farmers, domestic manufacturing, and small businesses.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Pushed by escalating trade tensions with Washington and with its relations with Beijing on the mend, New Delhi is warming up to a deeper embrace of the East by signalling a potential return to an eastern trade bloc that it had walked out of nearly five years ago.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story