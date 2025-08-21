Pushed by the US, India may return to the world’s largest trading bloc

“The idea at this point of time is largely in terms of the opportunities that an FTA can create, and India has also brought in some changes," said Sachin Chaturvedi, director-general of RIS. “If you look at trade compatibility and scope, the ambit within which we had earlier thought of two- or three-tier tariff structures, and the new momentum we are seeing in India-China trade relations, both would have to be factored in. Then some framework for assessment should come up."