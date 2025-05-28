Putin has retooled Russia’s economy to focus only on war
Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 May 2025, 12:40 PM IST
SummaryMoscow has expanded military recruitment and boosted weapons production. Peace could jeopardize the resulting economic gains.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Russia’s successes on the front lines in Ukraine are a big reason why Vladimir Putin isn’t yet ready to sign up to President Trump’s peace efforts. Some of his neighbors fear the success of the war machine now driving its economy means he never will.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story